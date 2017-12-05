The Giants are set to announce Monday afternoon they have fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in the midst of a woeful 2-10 season.

Five candidates to replace Ben McAdoo as Giants head coach

After leading the Giants to the playoffs in 2016, McAdoo has presided over a dreadful campaign, the low point coming as Eli Manning was benched for Week 13 — ending his consecutive start streak at 210 — and backup Geno Smith played under center in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

The search for new leaders in the front office and on the sideline will now begin, and here we look at five candidates to replace McAdoo:

Josh McDaniels

McDaniels was seemingly close to getting the 49ers job that ultimately went to Kyle Shanahan. His Patriots offense continues to be a juggernaut and the former Broncos coach seems overdue for another shot.

Matt Nagy

The Chiefs may be plummeting toward medicority but the offensive coordinator who briefly had Alex Smith in the MVP conversation is a hot name in coaching circles. He would surely relish the chance to work with Odell Beckham Jr. and Co.

Jim Harbaugh

As he so often liked to proclaim in the locker room after victories, few teams had it better than the 49ers during Harbaugh's tenure in the Bay Area. He led them to three NFC Championship game appearances and a Super Bowl loss to the Ravens. His reputation in the NFL remains sky-high and an underwhelming season with Michigan may tempt him back to the pros.

Teryl Austin

It is somewhat a surprise that Lions defensive coordinator Austin has not received a head coaching job as yet. The Giants interviewed him before hiring McAdoo last year and, though the Lions' defense has not blown anyone away this year, he is a good bet to at least get another interview.

John DeFilippo

There is a strong chance the Giants will be playing with a rookie quarterback in 2018. Given Eagles quarterback coach DeFilippo's success with MVP candidate Carson Wentz, the Giants could well be tempted to poach him from their division rivals.