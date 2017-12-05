Adam Gase reportedly gets revenge on Broncos with late onside kick

It wasn't enough that the Dolphins, winless in five straight, were up 33-9 in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Broncos.

That onside kick Miami executed: It was a message sent to — and presumably received by — Broncos GM John Elway, according to the Miami Herald.

Back in January 2015, Gase, the Broncos' offensive coordinator for 2013-14, was interviewing for open head coach jobs around the league. He got a second interview with the 49ers, and, according to the Herald's unidentified league sources, was told he had the job all but sewed up.

Continues the Herald:

Except that after San Francisco GM Trent Baalke left that second interview with Gase, he suddenly soured on the young coach and gave the job to defensive assistant Jim Tomsula.

And the reason, Gase believes per the sources, is that Broncos GM John Elway bad-mouthed him to Baalke and the 49ers. Gase didn’t complain at the time because he thought Elway was doing this so as to hire him for the vacant Broncos head coaching job.

Elway, however, hired longtime friend and former teammate Gary Kubiak after interviewing Gase for Denver's opening. Gase, who lost his job with the Broncos in the coaching shakeup, landed with the Bears in 2015 while Denver went on to win the Super Bowl after that season.

Gase felt — or, more aptly, still feels — that Elway torpedoed his chances of getting the 49ers job.

Sunday’s effort to run up the score wasn't necessarily aimed at the Broncos as a group but at Elway specifically, it appears.