A week after Navy unveiled its uniforms for the annual Army vs. Navy game, Army released a video depicting the story behind its unis.

Watch: Army unveils epic uniforms ahead of game vs. Navy

The white jerseys and pants are a tribute to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, which rose to prominence in 1943 during World War II.

Trained to fight in the "harshest winter conditions," the 10th Mountain Division was based in the mountains of Italy, which had some of the toughest and coldest winters.

"We earned the last 100 yards to defeat our enemy" the promotion states. "This year, Army West Point football honors the acheivements and legacy of the 10th Mountain Division with uniforms inspired by the brave warriors in white at the 2017 Army-Navy game."



Honoring the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division #ClimbToGlory pic.twitter.com/gOwGjEF4gE

— ArmyWestPoint Sports (@GoArmyWestPoint) December 4, 2017



The white uniforms will be a stark contrast to Navy's, which revealed its blue and yellow uniforms to honor the Blue Angels.

Navy will host Army Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.