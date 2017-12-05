The list of finalists for Shohei Ohtani has a decidedly West Coast feel.

Shohei Ohtani finalists: Dodgers, Mariners, Cubs still in contention with Yankees out

According to The Athletic, the seven teams still in contention to sign the Japanese superstar are the Dodgers, Angels, Padres, Mariners, Giants, Rangers and Cubs.

That list followed reports Sunday that the Yankees, who many had expected to be a significant factor in the sweepstakes, had been eliminated from consideration. Clearly, Ohtani would prefer to stay west of the Mississippi, with a slight exception made for the powerhouse Cubs. But even they hold spring training in Arizona, just like the other finalists.

USA Today reported Sunday that several MLB general managers see the Mariners as "clear-cut" favorites to land Ohtani.

The 23-year-old Japanese star faces a Dec. 22 deadline to close a deal with the MLB team of his choice. The decision won't come down to money, as no team can offer more than $3.5 million to sign him due to MLB restrictions. The winning team will, however, pay Ohtani's current employer, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, $20 million for the right to negotiate with the standout hitter/pitcher.