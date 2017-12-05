The Champions League, Europe’s grandest stage and a platform on which the great and the good of the footballing world strut their stuff in front of a captivated global audience.

Dybala, Suarez & the worst strikers in this season's Champions League

The 2017-18 version has once again seen Cristiano Ronaldo emerge as a leading man, with the Real Madrid superstar sweeping to the top of the scoring charts as continental competition offers welcome respite from the struggles being endured in domestic competition.

But while the Portuguese A-lister has his name up in lights once again, certain high-profile members of the supporting cast have been rather fluffing their lines.

Paulo Dybala and Luis Suarez may be international performers proven at the very highest level, but the Juventus and Barcelona forwards have been reduced to little more than extras this term - with their efforts seeing them wander aimlessly around in the back of shot as the spotlight falls on those around them.

Fortunately for Dybala and Suarez, the contribution of their colleagues in Turin and Catalunya means that the curtain is not about to be brought down on their campaign any time soon.

Barcelona are already assured of a place in the last-16 while Juventus, who are currently operating in the same Group D, head to Olympiakos on Tuesday knowing that they need only to match Sporting’s result at Camp Nou to book their place in the knockout stage.

Others are not so lucky, with Anderlecht, Monaco and Benfica already eliminated – amid some serious misfiring from their respective frontmen – while there is still work to be done for the likes of Bruma and Fernando Torres at RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid as they look to others to do them favours in the final round of fixtures.