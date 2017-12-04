Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Spurs, Warriors dominate Heat

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook took matters into his own hands on Sunday, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 90-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City (10-12) were in desperate need of victory, and Westbrook recorded his seventh triple-double of the season by scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, the other two members of Oklahoma City's new "big three," struggled, as they have most of the season. Anthony scored just nine points, while George added eight points.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Golden State Warriors were too good for the Miami Heat 123-95, while the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-95.

CURRY HELPS EXTINGUISH HEAT

Stephen Curry led the Warriors by pouring in 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting (five of nine from three-point range). It was Curry's fourth 30-plus point game since the start of November.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points with 12 rebounds and three assists in a 105-100 win over the New York Knicks. The point total was Vucevic's highest since he dropped 41 in the second game of the season.

JOHNSON HEADLINES CLIPPERS' WOES

Los Angeles Clippers starting small forward Wesley Johnson scored just two points on one of 10 shooting in 34 minutes of action in a 112-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Johnson also had four turnovers, while missing all three of his three-point attempts as the Clippers lost for the 12th time in 15 games.

TWOLVES ROAR THANKS TO BUTLER

Jimmy Butler finally found offensive rhythm in Minnesota with a season-high 33 points.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 105-100 New York Knicks



Golden State Warriors 123-95 Miami Heat



Houston Rockets 118-95 Los Angeles Lakers



Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 Los Angeles Clippers



Oklahoma City Thunder 90-87 San Antonio Spurs

PISTONS AT SPURS

San Antonio will look to rebound after a narrow defeat against the Thunder, but they will have their hands full against a resurgent Detroit Pistons squad. Andre Drummond has returned to All-Star form this season, leading Detroit's deep roster back into playoff contention.