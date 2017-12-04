Herm Edwards to be introduced as Arizona State's coach on Monday, per report

Herm Edwards is set to be introduced by Arizona State as its new head coach on Monday morning, azcentral.com reported on Sunday.



It was reported last week that Arizona State had chosen Edwards as its coach, but needed the OK from university president Michael Crow.

Edwards has spent the last eight years as an analyst for ESPN. He coached eight years in the NFL for the New York Jets (2001-05) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08). Edwards' last college coaching job was at San Jose State in 1989, where he was defensive backs coach.

Arizona State fired Todd Graham on Nov. 26 after his sixth season at the helm. Graham was 46–31 as the Sun Devils' coach.