NFL playoff picture: Vikings jump Eagles; Seahawks fly up to No. 5

Which NFL teams are positioned to make the playoffs coming out of Week 13 and after the first game of Week 14? How are the seeds looking for the current division leaders and wild-card hopefuls?

NFL playoff picture: Vikings keep heat on Eagles, help Seahawks

Based on the standings and taking into account tiebreakers, here are how things look in the AFC and NFC.

NFL playoff picture

AFC

No. 1 seed — Steelers (10-2): First place, AFC North. Pittsburgh stayed ahead of New England — and kept full control of home-field advantage — by beating Cincinnati. What's left: vs. BAL, vs. NE, at HOU, vs. CLE

No. 2 seed — Patriots (10-2): First place, AFC East. New England ran all over Buffalo and ended up keeping pace with Pittsburgh. The top seed will likely be decided when the Patriots travel to the Steelers in Week 15. What's left: at MIA, at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

No. 3 seed — Titans (8-4): First place, AFC South. Tennessee knocked off Houston at home to stay in first place over Jacksonville thanks to an early head-to-head win. The division is still headed to a Week 17 de facto title game. What's left: at ARI, at SF, vs. LAR, vs. JAX

No. 4 seed — Chiefs (6-6): First place, AFC West. Kansas City lost to the other New York team to continue its free fall to .500. The Chiefs have the three-way tiebreaker between them, the Chargers and the Raiders to barely stay here before playing both teams in the next two weeks. What's left: vs. OAK, vs. LAC, vs. MIA, at DEN

No. 5 seed — Jaguars (8-4): First place, AFC South. Jacksonville kept pace with Tennessee in the division by doing what was expected against Indianapolis. What's left: vs. SEA, vs. HOU, at SF, at TEN

No. 6 seed — Ravens (7-5): Second place, AFC North. Baltimore dispatched Detroit to add to its lead for the second wild card. It has only an outside shot at catching Pittsburgh in the division, but the teams do play next week. What's left: at PIT, at CLE, vs. IND, vs. CIN

Who's right behind: 7. Chargers (6-6), 8. Bills (6-6), 9. Raiders (6-6). The Chargers are very close to a playoff spot, either as a wild card or AFC West leader, thanks to beating both the Bills and Raiders following their 0-4 start.

Who's barely alive: 10. Jets (5-7), 11. Dolphins (5-7), 12. Bengals (5-7), 13. Texans (4-8), 14. Colts (3-9), 15. Broncos (3-9). The Jets and Dolphins showed more life but are running out of lives. The Bengals lost to fall behind both teams. Houston, Indianapolis and Denver are barely hanging on.

Who's out: 16. Browns (0-12). They won't be down here by themselves much longer.

NFC

No. 1 seed — Vikings (10-2): First place, NFC North. Minnesota kept rolling with a strong defensive effort in Atlanta and put itself on the verge of winning the division. It also jumped over Philiadelphia with a better strength of victory. What's left: at CAR, vs. CIN, at GB, vs. CHI

No. 2 seed — Eagles (10-2): First place, NFC East. Philadelphia finally saw its losing streak end in Seattle and dropped here in the process. It also kept victorious Dallas barely alive in the division race. It doesn't gets any easier with another West Coast date with the Rams. What's left: at LAR, at NYG, vs. OAK, vs. DAL

No. 3 seed — Rams (9-3): First place, NFC West. They will stay at least one game ahead of the Seahawks in the division. They get a straight shot at the Eagles in Week 14. What's left: vs. PHI, at SEA, at TEN, vs. SF

No. 4 seed — Saints (9-4): First place, NFC South. New Orleans lost a tough one in Atlanta to open Week 14 on Thursday night. The Saints are guaranteed to lose more ground vs. other NFC conteners, with the Eagles playing the Rams and the Vikings playing the Panthers. What's left: vs. NYJ, vs. ATL, at TB

No. 5 seed — Seahawks (8-4): Second place, NFC West. Seattle's win over Philadelphia was huge, because it helped the Seahawks keep pace with Los Angeles in the division and also strengthened their wild-card position over both losing Carolina and Atlanta. What's left: at JAX, vs. LAR, at DAL, vs. ARI

No. 6 seed — Panthers (8-4): Second place, NFC South. Carolina's loss at New Orleans makes it tough to win the division now. With No. 1, No. 9 and No. 7 still on the schedule, falling back on this wild card is far from a given. What's left: vs. MIN, vs. GB, vs. TB, at ATL

Who's right behind: 7. Falcons (8-5), 8. Lions (6-6), 9. Packers (6-6), 10. Cowboys (6-6). Atlanta got a huge win to open Week 14, putting pressure on Seattle and Carolina in tough Sunday games. Green Bay and Dallas both stayed alive and well with big home wins in Week 13.

Who's barely alive: 11. Redskins (5-7), 12. Cardinals (5-7), 13. Buccaneers (4-8). Washington and Tampa Bay blew their big chances against aforementioned Dallas and Green Bay, respectively. Arizona fell in between with its latest loss.

Who's out: 14. Bears (3-9), 15. 49ers (2-10), 16. Giants (2-10). San Francisco beat Chicago to drag it down to its level and also jump ahead of New York.