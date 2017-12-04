Mavericks' Nerlens Noel, Rick Carlisle laugh off strange hot dog incident

News

Not since Joey Chestnut's victory on July 4 at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has the sports world experienced such a frankfurter fixation.

Nerlens Noel had a halftime hankering for a hot dog during Saturday's game between the Mavericks and Clippers. Noel addressed the "incident" with reporters Sunday, saying he was hungry from a hard pregame workout.

"It was a different schedule," Noel said. "The last thing I did not want to do is eat, so I just wanted to take in as many calories as I can. But I just got to be smarter about that and send a ballboy or something."

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle then took the questions about Noel's eating habits and turned the incident into a marketing opportunity.

"So look, I'm representing him," Carlisle said. "I'm going to talk to [Dallas area restaurant] Wild About Harry's over on Knox [Street]. It's a hot dog place. And we're going to see if they'll do 'The Nerlens,' which is relish only, right? Relish or nothing at all."



The real question here: why only relish? Poor choice, Nerlens. How about some ketchup or mustard in the mix? A cheese dog?

If we're going to give Noel his own hot dog, we've got to do this right.

