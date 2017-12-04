Fit-again Chelsea defender Victor Moses is ‘great to be back’ after overcoming a recent hamstring complaint to star in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

Reinvigorated Moses feeling ‘great’ after classy Premier League display for Chelsea

Moses completed 90 minutes and looked back to his best against Rafael Benitez’me, supplying the assist for Alvaro Morata’s goal as the Blues clawed from a goal down to secure maximum points.

With his assuring performance, the Nigerian has re-established his place as an important cog in Antonio Conte’s squad despite his eight-game absence.



Great to be back playing yesterday to help the team get another big 3 points #CFC pic.twitter.com/D8KdHDwBa4

— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) December 3, 2017



“Great to be back playing yesterday to help the team get another big three points,” Moses tweeted.

The reigning English kings are third on the log with 32 points after 15 matches – 11 points behind leaders, Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has featured eight times in the English Premier League this season with 198 passes, 42 recoveries, 78.8% passing accuracy and 38 duels won.

All things being equal, he will feature in Chelsea’s Champions League clash versus Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

MORE:

GALLERY: Victor Moses inspires Chelsea's comeback victory over Newcastle United

| Victor Moses makes return from injury as Chelsea pip Swansea

| Conte awaits assessment on David Luiz knee injury

