Kerala Blasters manager Rene Meulensteen was disappointed after his side let slip a one goal advantage in their 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2017: Rene Meulensteen says its two points lost after Mumbai City snatch a draw at Kochi

“It is disappointing. We were positive right from the start. There was urgency. We lost our way a little bit due to a lot of misplaced passes that we gave to Mumbai. It is two points lost for us and a point gained from Mumbai's point of view,” he said at the post-match press conference.

When asked what went wrong for the home side in the second period, the Dutchman pointed that it was their failure to capitalize on the chances and kill the game much earlier that led to the two points being squandered.

“When you are actually creating chances and not taking them, then you get nervous. These are the final moments and you have to deal with them,” Meulensteen remarked.

The former Manchester United coach said that star Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov had been given the license to roam freely in an effort to make the best use of his abilities.

“Yes [free role for Berba]. We want to get him on the ball, he is calm. When players get to their 30s, they lose a bit of their explosiveness. They have to adapt their game,” he stated.

When asked if he would look to alter his midfield against an in-form Goa side following the many misplaced passes, the Kerala Blasters boss said he mixes his sides based on the opponents they face and Goa would be no different.

“We look at every game. Goa will probably something towards us. We need to look at players that we have got,” he said.

The Dutchman was asked to give an update on the injuries to Rino Anto and forward Mark Sifneo and said the former had been substituted due to a slight niggle while the latter had to be taken off due to cramps.

MORE:

ISL 2017: John Gregory - We wanted three points and we got it

| ISL 2017: Ranko Popovic - We created chances but didn’t score the goals

| ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Mumbai City - 10-man Yellow Army irked by Islanders

| ISL 2017: Alexandre Guimaraes says spirits high in Mumbai City camp after come-from-behind draw

