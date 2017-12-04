Luciano Spalletti was impressed with the unity and teamwork on display as Inter thrashed Chievo 5-0 on Sunday to return to the Serie A summit for the first time since January 2016.

Spalletti lauds complete Inter display

Ivan Perisic was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick, while Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar also got in on the act.

Spalletti was quick to highlight the "unit", however, stressing his team improved as the match went on.

He told Mediaset Premium: "When a game is heading in that direction, the team divides up the tasks and does everything as a unit. It's a great thing for the coach to see.

"Within this dividing up of tasks, it also becomes easier to create positive situations and results.

"These are three very important points. We gave Chievo no spaces, no respite, we attacked down the flanks and focused on not losing possession through the centre.

"We were balanced all over the park and kept a close eye on potential pitfalls.

"We are on the right path, the team started well today and got even better, so there's not much I can say.

"I just say well done and try to find the tiny flaw so we can improve further."