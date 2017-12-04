Following Auburn's 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Tigers coach Gus Malzahn addressed the rumors that he would be leaving the program for greener pastures.

Gus Malzahn says he won't be leaving Auburn anytime soon

Arkansas reportedly has been making a run for Malzahn, but he said he has put in too much effort at Auburn to up and leave.

"We have worked very hard to create something here," Malzahn told reporters Saturday night, via ESPN. "We have a great foundation for the future. I'm the head coach at Auburn and I'm looking forward to seeing where this can go, what we've built, in the future. I want to see that through, personally."

Malzahn is an Arkansas native and was a walk-on receiver for the Razorbacks from 1984-85. His coaching career started with an Arkansas high school, and he served as the offensive coordinator for both Arkansas and Arkansas State. Before he became Auburn's head coach, he led Arkansas State to a 9-3 regular season in 2011.

Malzahn reiterated several times that he was to remain with the Tigers, saying "I'm happy at Auburn. I think the best is yet to come."

When asked if Arkansas should not try and court Malzahn away from Auburn, he put an end to the questioning.

"I just said I want to be the head coach at Auburn," he replied.