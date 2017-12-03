Ashes: Marsh emotions run high after ton vindicates Australia selection

Shaun Marsh described his maiden Ashes century as an emotional moment after he played the pivotal role in a day of Australian dominance in Adelaide on Sunday.

Marsh was unbeaten on 126 when Australia declared at 442-8 in their first innings, with England reaching 29-1 before rain brought a premature end to a stern examination under the lights in Adelaide.

The selection of Marsh as a batting number six raised eyebrows before the opening Test, but the left-hander followed up a fifty in Brisbane with his fifth Test ton, just his second at home.

"It's an amazing feeling to bring up a hundred in an Ashes Test match," Marsh told BT Sport. "There was a lot of emotion when I brought it up.

"I really enjoyed today, just got to keep working hard now and keep enjoying it."

Marsh was quick to praise the support acts played by Tim Paine (57) and Pat Cummins, who shared an innings-best 99-run union with the centurion for the eighth wicket.

"I thought the way Painey and Patty Cummins went about it, to get us over the 400 mark...it's a good day," Marsh added.

"It would have been nice to get all the overs in, but hopefully we can come out tomorrow morning and take a few early wickets to put them under pressure.

"The way Painey come out, the intent he showed was awesome. Patty did the job up in Brisbane and did the job again here today with the bat, those two were really good."

Marsh drilled Stuart Broad back over his head for six in an over that went for 15 directly before Smith called time on the innings.

"We got a message from Smithy to try and up the ante just before tea [dinner] and have a crack after for four or five overs and then have a crack at them," Marsh explained.

"Disappointed with the rain but that's the way it goes. It was hard work with the new ball [for Australia's batsmen] so hopefully it's hard work in the morning [for England] and we can get a few [wickets]."