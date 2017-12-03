England star Ben Stokes failed to impress in his debut for Canterbury in their Ford Trophy one-day defeat to Otago Volts.

Stokes struggles with bat and ball in Canterbury debut

Absent from England's Ashes series against Australia while police investigate the circumstances surrounding his arrest on September 25 in Bristol, all-rounder Stokes struggled with the bat and ball on Sunday.

Stokes lasted just seven balls at the crease, bowled out for two runs by Anaru Kitchen at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

The 26-year-old was just as bad with the ball, finishing with figures of 0-49 from nine overs as Canterbury lost by three wickets and England battled Australia in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Christchurch-born Stokes surprisingly joined first-class New Zealand side Canterbury amid uncertainty over his participation in the Ashes series, having not travelled to Australia.

Stokes – suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) when footage of the incident emerged – was released without charge having been detained following an alleged fight with two men outside of a bar, while police refereed his case to the Crown Prosecution Service for "charging advice".