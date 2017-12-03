There was no fairytale ending for retiring boxer Miguel Cotto, who suffered a shock defeat to Sadam Ali via unanimous decision in New York.

Retiring Cotto stunned by Ali in farewell fight

The curtain came down on Cotto's glorious 17-year career but not to script as Ali dethroned the WBO light-middleweight champion at Madison Square Garden Saturday.

A crowd of 12,391 fans – made up of largely Puerto Ricans – came to farewell the 37-year-old icon (41-6), who stepped in to the ring for the 47th and final time.

However, the judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of local Ali (26-1) – an Olympian in 2008.

Afterwards, Cotto revealed he suffered a bicep injury during the fight.

"Feeling good. Feeling good with the performance," Cotto said. "Something happened to my left bicep, seventh round.

"I don't want to make excuses. Sadam won the fight. It is my last fight. I am good, and I want to be happy in my home with my family."

Cotto added: "Thank you for all the fans. I am proud to call MSG my second home. I had the opportunity to provide the best for my family because of the sport."