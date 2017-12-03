News

Wisconsin touchdown rips open turf during Big Ten Championship

Sporting News
The Wisconsin Badgers were thrilled to score their first offensive touchdown of the Big Ten Championship game Saturday when Chris James broke through for a score in the fourth quarter, but they were less excited when they saw what they did to the field.



When James scored on the run a hole was ripped in the turf in the end zone and chaos ensued as Erik Harlow, an employee at Lucas Oil Stadium, went to work.



A delay began and the jokes started to flow.




Also, with the TV business being as ratings and money driven as it is now, Gus Johnson made sure to get an advertisement in there for Fox Sports.



It's been a weird Saturday folks.




