The Wisconsin Badgers were thrilled to score their first offensive touchdown of the Big Ten Championship game Saturday when Chris James broke through for a score in the fourth quarter, but they were less excited when they saw what they did to the field.



Wisconsin touchdown rips open turf during Big Ten Championship

When James scored on the run a hole was ripped in the turf in the end zone and chaos ensued as Erik Harlow, an employee at Lucas Oil Stadium, went to work.



Lucas Oil Stadium's Field Manager Erik Harlow feverishly working to get the field back in condition after the new end zone turf lifted at a seam.

A delay began and the jokes started to flow.



Live look at dude fixing the turf under pressure...

Also, with the TV business being as ratings and money driven as it is now, Gus Johnson made sure to get an advertisement in there for Fox Sports.



Gus Johnson going all in. Says turf guy working on endzone "will certainly deserve a Dr. Pepper when this game is over."

It's been a weird Saturday folks.