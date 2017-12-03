Zebre halted a six-match losing streak with a 24-10 win over Connacht and the Cheetahs consigned Conference B leaders Scarlets to only a second Pro14 defeat of the season on Saturday.

Zebre stop the rot, Cheetahs beat Scarlets

Not since the end of September had Zebre celebrated a victory, but tries from Johan Meyer and Giovanbattista Venditti and 14 points from the boot of Carlo Canna gave them just a third Pro14 win of the campaign.

The Italian side are now within two points of Connacht in Conference A after a hard-fought success at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, where two Canna penalties put them 6-0 up at half-time.

Tom Farrell raced through for a converted try to put the 2016 champions in front early in the second half and Jack Carty slotted over a penalty to restore their one-point advantage after a third Canna kick.

Zebre were not to be denied, Meyer and Venditti going over in the last 13 minutes and Canna nailing a drop-goal as the Parma-based side stopped the rot.

Craig Barry claimed a brace in a 28-21 win for Cheetahs over Scarlets at Free State Stadium.

William Small-Smith also dotted down as saw their advantage over Leinster at the Conference B summit cut to three points, tries from James Davies and Ioan Nicholas proving to be in vain.

Munster, second in Conference A, eased to a five-try 36-10 victory over Ospreys, while James Lowe scored two tries on his debut in Leinster's 36-10 win at Benetton Treviso.