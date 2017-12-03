We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around, says Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc reassured Peter Bosz that his job is safe in the aftermath of the team's 1-1 draw against 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc

Bosz's side are without a league win in seven games and could only salvage a single point at BayArena, despite playing more than half the game with a man advantage.

Leverkusen took the lead through Kevin Volland before defender Wendell was sent off for a challenge that forced Gonzalo Castro out of the game with an injury.

READ MORE: Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors

READ MORE: Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear

READ MORE: Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski

Against 10 men, Dortmund drew level through Andriy Yarmolenko's 73rd-minute strike, but could not force a winner and the result saw them drop down to sixth in the league table.

Dortmund's last Bundesliga victory came at Augsburg at the end of September and pressure has been mounting on Bosz's position ever since.

When asked if he had contacted other coaches about the position, Zorc told Sky: "No. We want to achieve the turnaround with Peter Bosz."