Juventus are likely to be without the services of Germany international Benedikt Howedes until the new year, the club has confirmed.

Juventus lose Howedes until 2018 as injury woes continue

The defender has torn a muscle in his right thigh in a continuation of his frustrating start to life in Turin.

On loan from Schalke, the 29-year-old has appeared only once in Serie A as he battles persistent injuries.

Howedes missed Friday's crucial 1-0 win at leaders Napoli, which saw Juve close the gap at the top to a single point.

MORE:

Higuain helps Juventus knock off Napoli to close gap

| Sarri: Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way

| Juventus' scoring streak sets new Serie A record

| 'Even at 60 I would not turn them down' - Buffon leaves the door open for Italy return



The Bianconeri now turn their attention to sealing a place in the Champions League knockout stages, which they can do with a win away to Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is a doubt for the trip to Athens after picking up a calf problem in training.