A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner

Melbourne City ended a run of four A-League matches without a win on Saturday, as Manny Muscat's late goal helped them come from behind to beat Newcastle Jets 2-1 away from home.

The Jets had been hoping to keep the pressure on pacesetters Sydney FC after their 1-0 triumph over Adelaide United on Friday and everything appeared to be going to plan for them just after the half-hour mark.

Andrew Nabbout forced Dean Bouzanis into a save, but the former Liverpool youngster could not keep hold of it and the Jets man buried the rebound.

Ross McCormack levelled shortly after from penalty spot, converting after he had been nudged over in the area by Nigel Boogaard.

And Muscat completed the turnaround four minutes from the end, smashing home an emphatic volley from 12 yards out to move City within a point of the Jets, who are left trailing Sydney by five.

In the other match on Saturday, Western Sydney Wanderers' winless run was stretched to seven games following a 2-0 defeat at home to Brisbane Roar, with Massimo Maccarone and Ivan Franjic getting the goals for the visitors.