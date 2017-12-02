Overton happy to get the last laugh on Smith

Craig Overton revealed that his maiden Test wicket only came after his victim, Australia captain Steve Smith, had jibed him over his bowling pace.

Somerset seamer Overton replaced Jake Ball for the first Ashes day-night Test in Adelaide and began his career at the highest level somewhat inauspiciously as Usman Khawaja and David Warner were ticking along nicely.

The 23-year-old had more success when he was reintroduced to the attack under the lights, however, getting an off-cutter to dart through a yawning gap in Smith's defences and remove the skipper for 40.

It was the first time Smith had been bowled on home soil in over two years and Overton revealed how the man who scored an unbeaten 141 in Australia's first-Test win had not been shy in dishing out the verbals.

Overton told BT Sport of the wicket: "It was just a little bit of a cross-seam ball, it just skidded on a little bit which is nice and almost beat him for a little bit of pace.

"We had a little bit of banter earlier. He said I was a little bit slow, but that's just normal. It's part and parcel of it and I just kept coming and hitting the deck as hard as possible."

England captain Joe Root raised eyebrows when he became the first Test captain to win the toss and bowl first in a day-night game.

Overton said of the decision: "We were pretty happy to bowl first, it was overhead [overcast] skies and we felt we could get a few early ones.

"We bowled pretty well all day, just didn't get the nicks we deserved really, it's a bit unfortunate that way but we'll come back in the morning and get early ones tomorrow and then we'll be on top."