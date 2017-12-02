The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Aledmys Diaz from the St Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays acquire former All-Star Diaz from Cardinals

St Louis received outfield prospect J.B. Woodman in return, it was announced on Friday.

Diaz was a National League All-Star as a rookie in 2016, but thanks to poor performances throughout the 2017 season, he was sent down to the minors and Paul DeJong took the position and ran with it.

The 27-year-old has 24 home runs through two MLB seasons with a .283 average to boot. He batted .259 though in 2017.

It comes after the Blue Jays parted ways with infielder Ryan Goins.

Goins had called Toronto home since 2013, featuring in consecutive American League Championship Series' in 2015 and 2016.