Craig Overton was presented with his maiden England Test cap as Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Ashes showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Overton handed debut as England win toss and bowl first

Overton received the nod to join Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Chris Woakes in England's attack for the day-night Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who claimed eight wickets during England's three warm-up matches, replaces Jake Ball in the only change to the tourists' XI.

Ball drops out of the side after figures of 1-77 and 0-38 in England's crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

And Overton will get the chance to test himself against Australia openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after England skipper Root sent the home team in to bat.

All-rounder and key spinner Moeen Ali will play, despite concerns over a cut on his finger.

Australia head into the clash unchanged, with Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine cementing themselves in Steve Smith's XI, while uncapped local Chadd Sayers' dream to wear the baggy green was delayed after Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood proved their fitness.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.



England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.