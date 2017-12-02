Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to miss several games with ankle sprain, report says

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to miss several games after sustaining an ankle injury in Denver's win over the Bulls Thursday, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury driving to the basket in the first half, and an extended absence will leave Denver without its starting frontcourt for a while. The team lost Paul Millsap a couple of weeks ago to a wrist injury; he is expected to miss three months.

An MRI revealed no further damage on Jokic's ankle and X-rays were also negative.

Jokic is averaging 15.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists on the season.