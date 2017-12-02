Top 14 champions Clermont Auvergne have signed Tim Nanai-Williams from Chiefs on a three-year deal.

Clermont land Samoa utility-back Nanai-Williams

The Samoa utility-back will make the move to France after the 2018 Super Rugby campaign, having spent eight seasons with Chiefs.

Nanai-Williams has won two Super Rugby titles during his time with Chiefs and won his 11th Samoa cap in a heavy defeat to England last weekend.

"It's the first good news in the construction of our squad for the coming seasons," said Clermont sporting director Franck Azema.

"We are convinced he's a player who is going to excel in our championship. His profile corresponds perfectly with our playing philosophy that we've been developing at Clermont for several seasons.

"As with every time we bring a new player into our squad, the goal is to bring something new, a real plus. We are sure that will be the case for Tim."