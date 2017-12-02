The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place Friday evening in Moscow's State Kremlin Palace, Russia.

World Cup 2018: Draw pairs Nigeria with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia

Egypt, who are making their first appearance at the tournament after 28 years, will have their hands full when they take on hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

Group B boasts of another African team, Morocco. There, the Atlas Lions will slug it out with Portugal, Spain and Iran.

Tunisia must negotiate their way past England, Belgium and Panama in Group B if they hope to make it to the second round of the championship.

Elsewhere, Senegal have been zoned alongside Poland, Japan and Colombia in Group H.

Nigeria begin their quest for glory against Croatia in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018.

The Super Eagles will have the chance to get revenge for last edition’s World Cup defeat to Argentina as the pair will meet in the last group game at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on June 26.

La Albiceleste boast of a 100% record against the Africans having recorded victories at the 1994 (USA), 2002 (Korea/Japan), 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 (Brazil) editions.

The 2018 World Cup will have some seriously interesting group stage matches, with Portugal versus Spain in Group B and Belgium versus England in Group G particular stand-outs.

There are also other intriguing games to come in Group D as Argentina take on Croatia, while champions Germany must face Mexico.

Check out the groups in full below.

Group A Group B Russia Portugal Saudi Arabia Spain Egypt Morocco Uruguay Iran

Group C Group D France Argentina Australia Iceland Peru Croatia Denmark Nigeria

Group E Group F Brazil Germany Switzerland Mexico Costa Rica Sweden Serbia South Korea

MORE:

‘Drawing Germany would be very nice’ - Nigeria’s Rohr anticipates difficult Russia 2018 World Cup draw

| Nigeria not afraid of any team - Rohr speaks ahead World Cup draw

