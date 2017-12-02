Dinesh Chandimal is desperate for Sri Lanka's specialist batsmen to perform better in the third Test against India after suffering a humiliating loss in Nagpur.

Chandimal demands bigger totals

The tourists earned a draw in the series opener in Kolkata last month, but were thrashed by an innings and 239 runs last time out, the team's heaviest loss in the longest format.

Chandimal top scored for Sri Lanka in each innings at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, but Dimuth Karunaratne was the only other visiting player to make a half-century in either knock.

Speaking to the media ahead of the decider in Delhi, captain Chandimal urged his team-mates to make amends.

"It was a bad loss in the second game," he said.

"Actually, as a batting unit, we need to do well. Especially in the first innings we need to score a big, big total. At least 350. Then we can at least stay in the game.

"[The] batting unit let us down in that game. I am sure we can come up with very good plans in the next game.

"We had a really good chat after the second Test and really good meetings as a team. We have something up our sleeve.

"I am sure they [the batsmen] will come up with different ideas in the next game and perform at their best."

Much of the focus for India has been on next month's tour of South Africa, but Chandimal does not feel that constitutes a lack of respect for his side.

"They are thinking about the next series but we as a team are thinking about this series, and we are thinking about each and every game," he said.

"About how we can win. We can't control what they think. As a team, we can control what we can control."