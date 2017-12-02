Orlando Scandrick injury update: Cowboys DB fractures back, reports say

News

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Orlando Scandrick left Thursday’s 38-14 win over the Redskins with a back injury that will force him to miss additional time.

According to NFL Media, a Friday MRI revealed two transverse process fractures in his back. He is expected to miss at least one game.



The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Scandrick initially suffered the injury on the third play of the game but played through the pain until late in the fourth quarter.



Scandrick’s injury is similar to those dealt with by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr earlier this season and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in 2016.

Anthony Brown will likely step back into the starting lineup in Scandrick’s absence.

