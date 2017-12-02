Barcelona are at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday in the 14th round of matches.

Barcelona Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Celta Vigo

Ernesto Valverde's side lead the Primera Division after 13 games with 11 wins and two draws, one of which came away to second-placed Valencia last weekend.

Barca are four points clear of Marcelino's men at the top of the table and eight ahead of Real Madrid and Atletico ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

BARCELONA INJURIES

BARCELONA INJURIES

Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined with a thigh injury, but the French forward could be back earlier than expected and may feature in the Clasico against Real Madrid before Christmas.

Rafinha and Javier Mascherano also remain sidelined, but Sergio Roberto and Andre Gomes return from injury.

BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

Gerard Pique was suspended for the game against Valencia at Mestalla last weekend, but the centre-back returns for this match. Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti is one booking away from a ban.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Nelson Semedo has been left out of the squad altogether by Valverde, so Sergi Roberto is in line for a start on his return from injury.

Pique will feature in central defence after serving his one-match suspension at Mestalla last weekend and he is likely to partner Umtiti, although Thomas Vermaelen is also in the squad.

Gerard Deulofeu and Arda Turan are not included in the list, with Valverde set to choose between Paulinho and Paco Alcacer to accompany Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front.

CELTA VIGO TEAM NEWS

Celta Vigo are up to ninth place in La Liga following a shaky start under Juan Carlos Unzue.

An assistant to Luis Enrique at Barca, Unzue was one of the candidates to take over at Camp Nou in the summer, but instead replaced Eduardo Berizzo at Celta.

The Galicians have won five games in La Liga, including their last two at home, but lost to Sevilla and Malaga in their two previous away games.

Former Barca B defender Sergi Gomez is doubtful for Saturday's game, while right-back Jonny is suspended.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Barcelona have scored at least once in 49 of their 51 home league games against Celta Vigo (won 39, drawn 10), failing to score in their two defeats (0-2 in 1941 and 0-1 in 2014).

Celta Vigo are the only La Liga team to beat Barcelona at least once in each of the three previous seasons (won three, lost three).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their opening 13 games this season (won 11, drawn two). Their best start in a single Liga season came in 2009-10 under Pep Guardiola, when they were unbeaten in their opening 21 games (won 17, drawn four).

Lionel Messi has scored three goals and assisted four in his last two appearances against Celta at Camp Nou, including the well-known indirect penalty netted by Luis Suarez in 2016.

Iago Aspas has scored three goals in his last three league appearances versus Barca, but all three were at Balaidos.

All four goals assisted by Jordi Alba in La Liga this season have been for Lionel Messi; in the meantime the last goal assisted by Messi was to Alba.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Barcelona versus Celta Vigo kicks off at 13:00 local time at Camp Nou on Saturday and will be broadcast live from 11:55 UK time on Sky Sports Football.

Watch live in the US at 7 a.m. ET on fuboTV