Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher’s move from Florida State to Texas A&M is done, the Seminoles announced Friday.

Jimbo Fisher’s deal with Texas A&M nearly finalized, per reports

"Today, Jimbo Fisher informed me he has accepted an offer to become the next head football coach at Texas A&M University," FSU president John Thrasher said in a statement. "Coach Fisher did an exceptional job as both an assistant coach at FSU and in the challenging role of successor to the legendary Bobby Bowden. I believe Texas A&M is getting one of the best coaches in college football. We appreciate all he has done for our program and wish him and his family great success moving forward."

According to ESPN, the Aggies will sign Fisher to a 10-year, $75 million contract, paying him an annual salary of $7.5 million. That makes him the second-highest paid coach in FBS behind only Alabama's Nick Saban, who will earn $8.1 million annually starting next year.

Fisher caused ears to perk even further when he spoke with reporters ahead of the Seminoles’ game against Louisiana-Monroe.

"If we win the game, they'll have a bowl game," Fisher said. "We'll have a bowl game."

Fisher is taking over for fired coach Kevin Sumlin, who led the Aggies to a 7-5 record this season.

Fisher compiled a 83–23 record that included three conference championships (2012-14) and one national championship (2013) in eight seasons at Florida State.

This season, however, was a major disappointment as a season-ending injury to quarterback Deondre Francois in the opener against then-No. 1 Alabama sent the program spiraling from No. 3 in the preseason polls to a 5-6 record.

Longtime defensive line coach Odell Higgins will coach the Seminoles when they face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday/