Pogba: Germany want World Cup revenge over France

France star Paul Pogba fears Germany will be gunning for revenge if the two sides meet at the 2018 World Cup.

Joachim Low's reigning world champions and Les Bleus, led by Didier Deschamps, cannot be paired together in Friday's group-stage draw in Moscow, with both nations ranked among the top seeds.

A meeting at the business end of the tournament is possible, just as in the Euro 2016 semi-final, which saw France win in Marseille thanks to an Antoine Griezmann brace.

Pogba and company suffered heartache of their own as Eder fired Portugal to a shock extra-time win in the final, but the Manchester United midfielder is confident a lavishly gifted squad can go all the way in Russia.

"I'm really excited," he told Sport Bild. "Ultimately, the opponents do not matter. I travel with France to win everything.

"Germany will certainly want revenge for the semi-final against us at the European Championships last year.

"Germany have improved since the European Championships and have many new promising talents. They are certainly among the favourites.

"But we have also got even stronger and have a young, hungry team."