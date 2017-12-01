Australia have kept faith with the bowling attack that wreaked havoc against England in the opening Ashes Test as captain Steve Smith confirmed an unchanged line-up for the day-night match in Adelaide.

Sayers misses out as Australia remain unchanged for day-night Ashes Test

Chadd Sayers – 12th man in Australia 10-wicket rout of England in Brisbane – was desperate to make his Test debut in his home town at Adelaide Oval, starting Saturday.

However, the 30-year-old, who claimed 62 Sheffield Shield wickets in 2016-17, will have to wait for his first baggy green cap after Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood proved their fitness.

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood will lead Australia's frontline with the pink ball against England – the pace trio claiming 14 wickets between them at the Gabba.

Smith, who posted his 21st Test ton to inspire the Aussies in the first match, fronted the media on Friday and told reporters: "It's just about ensuring that we do the basics well ... ensuring that we're on from ball one.

"Hopefully we can get on top early and take some momentum from the last game."

Australia XI: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.