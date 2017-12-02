Tennessee coaching rumors: Mike Leach working on deal to become Vols coach

Washington State head coach Mike Leach is reportedly working on a deal to become the next head coach at the University of Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

The only thing to expect in the Vols coaching search is the unexpected, but Leach's name has become more and more prevalent in the conversation for UT's next coach.



Sources tell @NBCDFWSports that former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach is working on a deal to become the next coach at Tennessee. A deal could be announced Friday. I’m working on more details.

— Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 1, 2017





The name picking up steam for Tennessee is Mike Leach. The name losing steam is Kevin Sumlin.

— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2017





Now several folks, including someone at Washington St., tell me Currie interviewed Mike Leach & possibly 1-2 other candidates today in the Los Angeles area.

— John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) December 1, 2017





#Tennessee coaching search update: Source tells me the meeting with Mike Leach went very well. And... stay tuned.

— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 1, 2017



Leach has a proven track record of taking down and out programs like Washington State and Texas Tech, and turning them into offensive powerhouses. Leach was the head coach of the Red Raiders in 2008 when Tech got as high as No. 2 in the national rankings.

This season with Washington State, the Cougars gave USC their first loss of the season and Leach's team was in the top 10 once again.

The man who is obsessed with Pirates is also an offensive genius known for the Air Raid offense and little defense. But in his time at Washington State and Texas Tech, Leach showed a willingness to hand over the defense to another coach to make things work.

