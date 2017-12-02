News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Conor McGregor breaks his silence
Conor McGregor breaks his silence

Tennessee coaching rumors: Mike Leach working on deal to become Vols coach

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Washington State head coach Mike Leach is reportedly working on a deal to become the next head coach at the University of Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Tennessee coaching rumors: Mike Leach working on deal to become Vols coach

Tennessee coaching rumors: Mike Leach working on deal to become Vols coach

The only thing to expect in the Vols coaching search is the unexpected, but Leach's name has become more and more prevalent in the conversation for UT's next coach.






Leach has a proven track record of taking down and out programs like Washington State and Texas Tech, and turning them into offensive powerhouses. Leach was the head coach of the Red Raiders in 2008 when Tech got as high as No. 2 in the national rankings.

This season with Washington State, the Cougars gave USC their first loss of the season and Leach's team was in the top 10 once again.

The man who is obsessed with Pirates is also an offensive genius known for the Air Raid offense and little defense. But in his time at Washington State and Texas Tech, Leach showed a willingness to hand over the defense to another coach to make things work.


MORE:
Tennessee keeps looking as N.C. State's Dave Doeren stays put with new deal
| Kevin Sumlin apparently next up in Tennessee coaching search

Back To Top