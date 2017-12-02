Cowboys vs. Redskins: Score, results, highlights from Thursday night game in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys scored the game’s first 17 points and cruised to a 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys carried a 10-point advantage into halftime and allowed just one touchdown in the second half as they pulled away. The victory moved Dallas to 6-6 on the year, while Washington fell to 5-7.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, while Alfred Morris rushed for 127 yards and a score. Dez Bryant also registered a touchdown catch for the Cowboys.

Kirk Cousins recorded 251 passing yards and two touchdowns for Washington but he also threw two interceptions. The Redskins tallied just 56 rushing yards in the contest.

Sporting News provided live updates throughout Thursday's game. Here’s how the Cowboys came away with the home win.

