LAFC announces preseason friendly against Sacramento Republic

Los Angeles FC finally has a game on the schedule, kind of.

LAFC will open preseason with friendly against Sacramento Republic

The expansion MLS club announced Thursday it would be playing a a preseason friendly match in February against USL outfit Sacramento Republic FC. The exact date for the match is not yet known.

“We have taken notice of the on- and off-field success of Sacramento Republic FC and look forward to an important match for us in preparation for our opening season.” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a statement released by the club.

https://t.co/sq31HEB2IJ

First, LAFC will need to build out its roster.

MORE:

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Venezuelan league top scorer Blondell

| Atlanta United signs Garza to multi-year contract

| Altidore hits game-winner to send Toronto FC back to MLS Cup

| Altidore shows heart, battles through pain to deliver TFC an MLS Cup return



Former U.S. national team manager Bob Bradley has made a splash by signing Mexico international Carlos Vela and Egyptian national team midfielder Omar Gaber so far, with the club set to do a good bit of roster building in December, when it will have five selections in the MLS expansion draft.

The club will also take part in the MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 19, 2018, with LAFC holding the top pick.