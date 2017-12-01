Rick Pitino has filed a lawsuit in the state of Kentucky against the University of Louisville Athletic Association (ULAA) for breach of contract.

Rick Pitino files lawsuit against University of Louisville Athletic Association

The lawsuit, first obtained by the Courier-Journal, outlines Pitino's case in which he is seeking the full unpaid balance of his contract to coach the Cardinals.

Pitino was signed through the 2025-26 season after Louisville extended his contract two more years in 2015. He is seeking the full amount left because he says the university "breached his employment contract when it effectively fired him — by placing him on administrative leave — without providing the notice required by the parties' contract."

The suit goes on to allege the university further violated the contract by saying they fired him "with cause" even though, as the lawsuit alleges, "ULAA lacked legal cause" to do so.

The former Louisville head basketball coach was fired after it was discovered the university was involved in a pay-for-play scandal that rocked the college basketball scene. One player in particular, who is no longer with the program (Brian Bowen), was discovered to have received a large sum of money to play for the Cardinals.

Pitino has staunchly denied any involvement in the incident which resulted in both his firing as well as Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich losing his job as well.

The former Louisville coach is also suing Adidas in wake of the recruiting scandal.