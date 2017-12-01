Devils let the good times roll with heads-up trade for Sami Vatanen

It's good to be Ray Shero. Making the most of his wiggle room in a low-pressure rebuild, the Devils' general manager is expediting the process through a series of opportunistic trades, smart drafting and a little good fortune.

The on-ice returns, by today's teardown standards, have already arrived. New Jersey emerged from its bottom-five preseason projections as a surprise challenger within the NHL's most competitive division. And Thursday's trade with the Ducks to acquire defenseman Sami Vatanen, an underappreciated puck-mover who came at a price below market rate, may set Shero's plan on the fast track to producing the franchise's first playoff appearance in six years.

In the deal, the Devils parted only with center Adam Henrique, forward prospect Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick, recouping a conditional third-rounder in either 2019 or 2020, depending on when and if Henrique re-signs with Anaheim.

Henrique, still just 27, was a testament to the importance of drafting and developing. He was the Devils' third-round pick in 2008 and blossomed under the Lou Lamoriello regime into a well-rounded player who flirts with 30 goals when healthy. But he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2019. And the organizational depth at forward, padded by draft hits like Jesper Bratt and a lucky draw in Nico Hischier, allotted Shero house money to address one of the team's glaring weaknesses.

"In acquiring Sami, we bring on a right shot, top-four defenseman who can play in all situations," he said Thursday upon announcing the trade. "This move also gives us contract certainty on the back end for the next two-plus years."

Unlike Henrique, Vatanen, 26, is signed through the 2019-20 season. His $4.875 million cap hit is a bargain for a defenseman capable of producing points (he has 126 in 280 career NHL games), eating big minutes (21:06 this season) and driving the puck up ice. And as a right-hand shot, Vatanen should complement the Devils' lefties, playing alongside Andy Greene or rookie Will Butcher.

Henrique also fills a need for the injury-ravaged Ducks, who have yet to ice a lineup this season with both a healthy Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, their top two centers. When they return in December, Henrique will make for an above-average third-line center or move to the wing in the top six.

Anaheim, a popular Stanley Cup pick, has underachieved, largely due to those injuries. Vatanen missed the start of the season, too, but the Ducks feature perhaps the NHL's deepest blue line. They could afford to part with Vatanen if it meant repairing a depleted forward group, which looks great on paper when at full strength.

“It’s a good deal for both teams that we both had needs to fill,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said on a conference call. “Hopefully this one works out for both teams.”

But that's part of why Shero looks like a big winner yet again.

Since taking over in 2015, he's added Vatanen and top-six forwards Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Marcus Johansson. By dealing from a position of strength, the tradeoff in those deals (Henrique, Blandisi, Adam Larsson, two second-round picks and two third-rounders) was a small price to pay. Especially if you consider what teams have given up in recent deals to acquire top-pair defensemen.

At the time of Thursday's trade, the Devils sat one point out of first place in the Metro, a division which produced three of the NHL's five best teams last season as is no worse for the wear in 2017-18. And New Jersey has shown an ability to disrupt the order.

That's without acknowledging the Devils have yet to play with a fully healthy roster. Travis Zajac missed the first quarter of the season When he returned seven games ago, Kyle Palmieri went on the shelf for a month. Marcus Johansson was medically cleared from concussion symptoms that forced him to injured reserve Nov. 3.

Two months is no longer a small sample size. The Devils are at worst drastically ahead of their rebuild curve and at best a bonafide threat to make some noise in the spring.

If any team can become this year's version of the Maple Leafs, who defied their rebuilding status in 2016-17 to reach the playoffs ahead of schedule, it's Shero's Devils.