Kevin Sumlin apparently next up in Tennessee coaching search

Tennessee already has been rejected by at least a half-dozen candidates in its quest to replace Butch Jones. Will Kevin Sumlin be the one who finally says yes?

The recently fired Texas A&M coach is next on the Vols' list after Tennessee was rejected Thursday by N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, ESPN reported.

Tennessee certainly could do worse than Sumlin, who has compiled an 86-43 record in 11 seasons as a head coach at A&M and Houston. The question is whether Sumlin (if made an offer) would opt to enter a situation that arguably less-accomplished coaches have decided to avoid.

There already have been rumblings that Sumlin might be in the mix for the Florida State job if Jimbo Fisher decides to take Sumlin's place in College Station. The Nebraska, Arizona State and Arkansas positions also remain open, though Scott Frost seems the favorite to get the Nebraska job and Arizona State has been linked with Herm Edwards.

Tennessee keeps looking as N.C. State's Dave Doeren stays put, report says



If all else fails for the Vols, another coach with SEC experience reportedly is "very interested" in the gig: Les Miles.

Stay tuned.