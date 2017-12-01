Week 13 DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
In order to stand out in GPP/tournament lineups, you need a lineup that stands out from the crowd, and we're doing exactly that with a sneaky-stackable game in Atlanta forming the keystone of our favorite daily fantasy football DraftKings lineup for GPP/tournaments in NFL Week 13.
This lineup’s made possible by the cap savings from sure-fire chalk Tyrod Taylor down at $5400, so we’ll need to differentiate from the popular plays elsewhere. Hopefully our super-frugal RB approach accomplishes that effect as we take three of the best WRs in the game.
1
QB Tyrod Taylor, BUF vs. NE ($5400)
Bills, as two-score dogs giving up the highest implied total, will likely find negative game script, which should juice both run and pass volume. New England allows the most DK points to QBs and even Matt Moore topped 2X last week. Taylor's averaged 23.5 DK points in his last two home spots against the Patriots.
2
RB Kenyan Drake, MIA vs. DEN ($4900)
Damien Williams' injury should boost Kenyan Drake, who's averaged 11 touches over the past four weeks. They each landed ninth over that span in RB catches, per Pro Football Focus data. The field may shy off with Denver ranking top 10 over the past three weeks in rush yards and top five on the season..
3
RB Frank Gore, IND @ JAX ($3800):
Nothing says unsexy quite like "Frank Gore" and "GPP" in the same sentence, which is why we love Gore as a cheap contrarian play primed for a workhorse week. He hovers close to 20 touches each week and faces a run-funnel Jags, a week after his main backfield competition lost a costly fumble.
4
WR Julio Jones, ATL vs. MIN ($8600):
Ideally the Xavier Rhodes will cap Julio's ownership and we don't run The Chalk Play, though admittedly he's bound for double-digit ownership. Rhodes is a good shadow corner but statistically not a shutdown guy this year, faring middle-of-the-pack in PFF's yards and yards per cover snap metrics.
5
WR Adam Thielen, MIN @ ATL ($7500):
Stefon Diggs at $1300 cheaper should split the ticket on ownership, but it’s hard to fade Thielen’s upside in this spot. This lineup invests big on the Vikes-Falcons game stack and injuries to Atlanta’s secondary increase the chances of the high Vegas total hitting.
6
WR Mike Evans, TB @ GB ($7100)
We're getting Mike Evans' lowest price of the year, just in time for Jameis Winston to return and YOLO ball it against a defense allowing the fourth-most DK points to WRs. No Packers corner ranks top 50 among 86 CBs at 50-plus percent usage in PFF's yards per cover snap.
7
TE Jared Cook, OAK vs. NYG ($7500)
Michael Crabtree's suspended and Amari Cooper's recovering from a concussion, so even more work should funnel to the Raiders next-most targeted player in both attempt volume and air yards. The Giants give up the most fantasy points to tight ends, which doesn't hurt either.
8
FLEX Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. IND ($4100)
Dede Westbrook ranks 26th in attempted air yards since coming off IR in Week 11, yet he can't sniff top-40 WR price on the slate. We considered getting a Tyrod stack here, but it's too much of a crapshoot with expensive Shady leading the team in receptions and Charles Clay historically busting against the Pats.
9
D/ST Raiders vs. Giants ($3100)
Ereck Flowers and Chad Wheeler rank 34th and 93rd respectively among 93 offensive tackles in PFF's pass-block efficiency, among qualifying OTs with more than 50 snaps. That's even with Eli having the second-fastest time to throw in the league. Good luck Geno!