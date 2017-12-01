Week 13 NFL Kickoff: Eagles can clinch the NFC East

Even before the Eagles face the Seahawks on Sunday night, they might have the NFC East clinched.

That could happen Thursday if the Redskins win at Dallas (8:25 p.m. ET, NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime).

A loss by the Cowboys (5-6) would seal a division title for the Eagles (10-1), who already have a season sweep of the Redskins (5-6).

Thursday’s game at AT&T Stadium is essentially for playoff survival as a loss by either team would be a near-fatal blow to their respective postseason chances. Even the winner faces long odds to make the playoffs, trailing the Lions (6-5), Seahawks (7-4), Falcons (7-4) and Panthers (8-3) in the NFC wild-card chase.

Washington might have the upper hand with rookie running back Semaje Perine coming off consecutive 100-yard games to help quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Dallas offense continues to struggle without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, having been held under 10 points in three straight games for the first time in franchise history.



0 - Dak Prescott has not thrown a touchdown pass in the three @NFL games since Ezekiel Elliott was suspended.





NFL Week 13's other marquee games

Panthers (8-3) at Saints (8-3)

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday (Fox)

Before the Panthers and Saints kick off, there will definitely be some eyes on Sunday’s earlier game in Atlanta between the 9-2 Vikings and 7-4 Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

Atlanta sits a game back of the Panthers and Saints in the NFC South. While the winner of Sunday’s game in New Orleans will have a leg up in the division, the loser will have to contend with the Falcons for a wild-card spot. The winner also will be in a race with the Vikings for a first-round bye.

Two of the NFL’s best running games will be in the Superdome as the Saints rank third in rushing while the Panthers are fifth. The Saints will be going for a season sweep and their Week 3 win over the Panthers ignited an eight-game win streak.

"When we've been good here, we ran the ball," Payton told Omnisport this week. "There's a lot that gets accomplished when you have balance. It helps your defense with time of possession. I think you've seen that with Carolina over the last month.

"There's more to just the offensive effect of that. There's a whole team effect."

Eagles (10-1) at Seahawks (7-4)

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday (NBC)

If the Eagles win in Seattle, it would be the third straight home for loss for Seahawks, who were once invincible at CenturyLink Field. A rash of injuries has made them vulnerable.

They still have Russell Wilson, who is trying his best to will the team to a sixth straight postseason berth. He has not only thrown for 3,029 yards and 23 touchdowns to just eight interceptions, but he is Seattle’s leading rusher with 401 yards and three scores, too. Should Wilson lead the Seahawks to the playoffs, he would be a favorite to be named NFL MVP, though Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is also a top MVP candidate.

Wentz has led the Eagles to the NFL’s best record with 2,657 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions.



Two MVP candidates will square off Sunday night.





Steelers (9-2) at Bengals (5-6)

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday (ESPN)

This is a must-win for the Bengals at home. A loss could knock them out of the AFC playoff hunt, but pulling an upset of the NFC North-leading Steelers would keep the Bengals in the race. They enter Week 13 eighth in the AFC and close the season against the Ravens, who are the current No. 6 seed.

After pummeling the Titans in Week 11, the Steelers looked like they’d run away with the division — and still might — but they allowed a beat-up Packers team to hang around last Sunday.

The key for the Bengals will be running the ball — which Green Bay did with success — to control the clock and keep Pittsburgh’s “Killer Bs” on the sideline. Bengals rookie Joe Mixon is coming off his first career 100-yard game and has three touchdowns over the last four games.