Tennessee keeps looking as N.C. State's Dave Doeren stays put, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren on Thursday became the latest to rebuff Tennessee in its long and winding coach search, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.



Doeren emerged on Wednesday as a(nother) serious candidate for the Vols, the same day of conflicting reports that Tennessee had a deal/had no deal with Purdue's Jeff Brohm.

Doeren, 33-30 in five seasons as the Wolfpack coach, had a potential offer in place from Tennessee, the Raleigh News & Observer reported earlier Thursday, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the situation.

However, Doeren also had an improved offer from N.C. State, the News & Observer reported, that apparently kept him with the Wolfpack, after weeks of stalled negotiations.

To recount: In a 48-hour period, Tennessee's search bounced from Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy to Purdue's Brohm and on to Doeren — all after an apparent agreement with Ohio State assistant Greg Schiano fell through because of fans' complaints.

The nature of the twists and turns have riveted the college football world — including, to some amusement, even those whose names have been mentioned as candidates.



Doeren, 45, is coming off his best season at N.C. State, bowl-bound at 8-4 and No. 24 in this week's the College Football Playoff rankings.

According to the News & Observer, Doeren, he had three years remaining on his current deal that pays him $2.2 million annually (with a $2.52 million buyout) but has been working with AD Debbie Yow on a new contract since early October. She sweetened her offer on Wednesday, an unidentified News & Observer source said after Doeren began talking more seriously with Tennessee AD John Currie.

Tennessee was paying Butch Jones $4 million per year when it fired him earlier this month with a 34-27 overall record.

The question now: Who's next man up? Is it USC offensive coordinator and Vols icon Tee Martin? Maybe even Kiffin? Seems now that anything is possible in this search.

