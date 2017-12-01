Bret Boone is backtracking his sexual harassment comments.

Bret Boone apologizes: ‘Zero excuses’ for harassment comments

The former Mariners second baseman on Wednesday apologized in a statement on Twitter following an exchange with a reporter in which he made light of sexual harassment.

"All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier. None. It was 100% wrong," Boone wrote. "It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again."

Earlier Wednesday, Boone came under fire for the messages he sent to Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen, who shared screenshots of their conversation on Twitter.

It all started when Cohen voiced his displeasure regarding the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor. Boone then messaged Cohen, claiming he had been sexually harassed "twice today" when "the Starbucks girl" smiled at him and a woman at a drug store flirted with him.



A prominent former Seattle athlete slid into my DMs this morning unprompted to make light of sexual harassment.

— Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) November 29, 2017





I wasn't going to share, but...

— Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) November 29, 2017



Cohen confirmed later Wednesday that Boone had reached out to apologize directly to him.

Boone, 48, played 13 MLB seasons with the Mariners, Reds, Braves, Padres and Twins. He was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.