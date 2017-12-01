Jamshedpur FC play their first home of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 against defending champions ATK at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday. The Tata Steel-owned side are yet to win a game or score a goal in what is their debut season.

ISL 2017: Steve Coppell - "ATK have a rich ISL history to live up to"

They have managed two goal-less draws against NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters from their two away fixtures.

On the eve of their first home game, coach Steve Coppell said, "I always prefer an attacking game. In the last match against Kerala, we had the best opportunity but we didn't win. There won't be major changes in strategy. All teams in the ISL are of good quality. We would love to be more attacking than defensive and win the game. In this competition, it takes a week to adjust."

"Only Anas (Edathodika) is injured. All the other players are fit to play," confirmed the Coppell.

ATK have struggled this season having only picked a point from the first two matches. The Kolkata outfit will be desperate to pick their first win of the season on Friday evening.

"It's difficult to assess any team after just two matches. They had a good game against Kerala. They have a rich ISL history to live up to as they have been the champions twice. Against Pune, they played well. It was 1-1 at one point of time but they later conceded too many goals. We have got to look within ourselves rather focusing on others."