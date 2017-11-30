News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at 'crazy' Mendy

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Pep Guardiola says belief is behind Raheem Sterling's stellar form for Manchester City after the Englishman's dramatic last-gasp strike secured victory over Southampton.

Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at 'crazy' Mendy

Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at 'crazy' Mendy

Sterling was the hero for Premier League-leading City on Wednesday, his 96th-minute goal sealing a 2-1 win against the visiting Saints.

Raheem 5/6 to score v West Ham

Sterling – with 13 goals in all competitions this season – curled home a sublime winner from the edge of the penalty area in the sixth minute of stoppage time to restore City's eight-point lead atop the table after 14 matches.

Afterwards, City manager Guardiola heaped praise on the 22-year-old England international.

"The goal was amazing because there was no space - there were 10 players in the box," Guardiola said.

"Raheem is still young enough [to improve]. He is making steps. I know he is feeling he can do it [change games].

"Before, he was feeling shy. His team-mates are giving him confidence.

"You have to have the personality to create the pass with Kevin De Bruyne in injury time and put it in [the top corner]. It was a fantastic goal."



Sterling's winner sparked wild celebrations among players and staff, namely injured full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Sidelined with a ruptured anterior crucial ligament, French star Mendy did not let that stop him, charging down the touchline to celebrate with Sterling.


MORE:
Morata, Hazard, Willian and Pedro all under pressure to get goals for Chelsea - Conte
| Stifling Ligue 1's best - meet Man City target Nordi Mukiele
| Kaka admits Manchester City interest 'messed me up'

Asked about the 23-year-old, who arrived from French champions Monaco in the off-season, Guardiola laughed: "Mendy is crazy!

"He has a six-month injury and is running!"

Back To Top