Pep Guardiola says belief is behind Raheem Sterling's stellar form for Manchester City after the Englishman's dramatic last-gasp strike secured victory over Southampton.

Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at 'crazy' Mendy

Sterling was the hero for Premier League-leading City on Wednesday, his 96th-minute goal sealing a 2-1 win against the visiting Saints.

Sterling – with 13 goals in all competitions this season – curled home a sublime winner from the edge of the penalty area in the sixth minute of stoppage time to restore City's eight-point lead atop the table after 14 matches.

Afterwards, City manager Guardiola heaped praise on the 22-year-old England international.

"The goal was amazing because there was no space - there were 10 players in the box," Guardiola said.

"Raheem is still young enough [to improve]. He is making steps. I know he is feeling he can do it [change games].

"Before, he was feeling shy. His team-mates are giving him confidence.

"You have to have the personality to create the pass with Kevin De Bruyne in injury time and put it in [the top corner]. It was a fantastic goal."



Sterling's winner sparked wild celebrations among players and staff, namely injured full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Sidelined with a ruptured anterior crucial ligament, French star Mendy did not let that stop him, charging down the touchline to celebrate with Sterling.

Asked about the 23-year-old, who arrived from French champions Monaco in the off-season, Guardiola laughed: "Mendy is crazy!

"He has a six-month injury and is running!"