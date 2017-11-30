Sadio Mane ended his barren spell as Liverpool subdued Stoke City 3-0 in Wednesday’s English Premier League game.

Liverpool’s Mane ends Premier League goal drought against Stoke City

The 25-year-old, whose last goal came on August 27 against Arsenal has been struggling in front of goal since his dismissal versus Manchester City.

Against the Potters, the Senegal international rediscovered his scoring form as his 17th-minute effort handed the Reds before two-goal hero Mohamed Salah sealed the triumph at Bet365 Stadium.



Mane’s strike was his fourth of the English topflight – eight short of teammate Salah who leads the topscorer’s chart with 12 goals.

With Liverpool’s victory, they boast of 26 points from 14 games to place fifth on the log. They travel to the Falmer Stadium for their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion as they continue their chase for the league diadem since their last triumph in 1990.