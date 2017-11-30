Wayne Rooney has netted another stunner against West Ham!

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney scores screamer from his own half

The former England and Manchester United star had a day to remember for boyhood club Everton, netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 thumping of West Ham, a team Rooney has tortured over the course of his career, having scored more goals against the Hammers in the Premier League than any other player.

Wednesday's hat-trick was rare in many ways.

First off, Rooney had gone 2272 days since last netting three goals in a game, a run that reaches all the way back to 2011 and is the longest gap ever between two hat-tricks in Premier League history.

But it was the third goal that really made it special.

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart was forced to come outside his box in a sweeper role, sliding to clear the danger for his side. Or at least that's what he thought.

Instead, the ball rapidly found the feet of Rooney on the other side of the halfway line and the 32-year-old, seeing a chance for the spectacular, hit a brilliantly driven shot that flew over Hart and his defence to find the net.



ROONEY! FROM HIS OWN HALF! pic.twitter.com/1TwTF2ipvM

— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 29, 2017



As you might expect, the praise for Rooney's latest bit of magic poured in on social media.



Not many in world football who could do that.

— Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) November 29, 2017





Second time he has done that v West Ham, this was one was better than the one for Man Utd at Upton Park

— Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 29, 2017





.@WayneRooney hat-trick!!! And what a goal. Against the manager who gave him his debut

— Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) November 29, 2017



The win created a bit of space for Rooney and Everton, who came in to the match just two points clear of West Ham and the bottom three, but leave having created a five-point gap.