NBA DFS Picks for Wednesday, November 29: Advice, strategy for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball contests

PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



MORE: SN DFS | Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



Oladipo went for 28 actual points last time vs. Houston and is listed as questionable heading into tonight. He played the other night, so looks like he will more than likely play. I like him over Bradley Beal tonight, as Oladipo has been extremely active on both ends of the court lately as the team leader for the Pacers while Washington still has to figure things out without Wall.

PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



With some top options to roster tonight, SF provides a great opportunity to go cheap with. Simmons received the start for the Magic in their last game, and ended up leading the team in scoring with 21 points. He’s not going to hit that every night, but at the $4-$5K range, Simmons is a nice option.

PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



Similar to Domantas Sabonis, Siakam may receive an extended run tonight against a depleted Hornets team. He’s still extremely cheap on DK and played at least 29 minutes in four of his past five games. He went for 30 DK points in his last game and may be used to match up against Howard.

PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



PG M. Carter-Williams

CHA@TOR $5200 GO PRO ! $4200 Even though he's turnover prone, MCW makes for a great value option tonight, especially on DK. He has already be named the starter for the injured Kemba Walker, and similar to Kyle Lowry, is a triple-double threat when given court time. He played 20 minutes the other game vs. Cleveland and produced 30 DK points. Feel free to pivot to the cheaper Malik Monk tonight, who is also in play for the Hornets. He’s played at least 20 minutes in three games this month and went for 33, 21, and 30 DK points, respectively. He could see extended court time in a blowout.



