Oregon is willing to pull out all the stops to make sure first-year coach Willie Taggart remains with the team.

Coaching rumors: Oregon offers Willie Taggart hefty new contract to stay

The Ducks have offered Taggart a five-year, roughly $20 million contract, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Taggart went 7-5 in his first season with Oregon, but that hardly warrants such a lucrative contract. In reality, Oregon knows there is a chance that Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher is seriously considering the vacant coaching position at Texas A&M, and wants to make sure Taggart has a good reason to remain in Eugene, OR before he jumps at the opportunity to go and coach in his home state.

Before his time at Oregon, Taggart spent four seasons with South Florida, where he finished his last season with a 10-2 record. Given his close ties to the Florida community, it would make sense for Taggart to want to return to the Sunshine State.

The Ducks are hoping the money will cause Taggart to stay, but he likely won't make any moves until Fisher announces his intentions.

The other large Florida schools have also undergone massive coaching changes recently, with Dan Mullen taking over for the Gators this past week and Mark Richt successfully leading Miami to a 10-1 record in his second season.