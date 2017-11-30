Liverpool team news: Solanke starts against Stoke with Salah benched

News

Dominic Solanke makes his first Premier League start for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah held in reserve at Stoke City on Wednesday night.

The Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball winner will operate with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, both restored to the line-up after being on the bench against Chelsea, in the front three.

Emre Can, marking his 100th league appearance for the Reds, has shaken off a knock to line up in midfield with captain Jordan Henderson rested and on the bench.

Gini Wijnaldum replaces James Milner in the centre, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain partnering him as Philippe Coutinho is rotated out.

Dejan Lovren returns to the heart of defence after sitting out the last two games through injury.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino, Solanke. Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Henderson, Coutinho, Salah, Sturridge.

Stoke City starting XI: Grant, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Crouch, Choupo-Moting. Subs: Haugaard, Wimmer, Adam, Afellay, Ramadan, Jese, Berahino.

